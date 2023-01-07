Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.