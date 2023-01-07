Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K J 9 2 ♥-A J 6 ♦-8 7 5 3 ♣-A 6

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ 1♦ 1♥ ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 8 3 ♥-A 9 6 3 ♦-A 9 5 ♣-Q 5

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1NT Pass 2♣ Pass

2♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 10 6 ♥-K 7 5 ♦-Q 7 6 2 ♣-Q 6 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ Dbl 1♠ 1NT

2♣ Pass Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 10 7 ♥-A Q 4 2 ♦-K Q 2 ♣-Q 7 6

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass

2♥ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 9 8 ♥-Void ♦-K 7 6 4 ♣-A Q 10 7 6 3

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♥ Pass 2♣ 2♠

3♣ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K J 10 ♥-K 9 6 4 ♦-K J ♣-Q 9 8

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1NT Pass 2♦* Pass

3♥ Pass 4♦ Pass

*Transfer to hearts

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

— Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of the Longview News-Journal or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001.