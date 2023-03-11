Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q J ♥-9 7 5 ♦-Q J 6 4 ♣-A 10 7 6

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

3♥ 3♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-7 4 ♥-A Q 4 ♦-A Q 8 7 5 ♣-J 7 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♦ Pass 1♥ 1♠

You do not play support doubles. What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 10 9 7 5 4 ♥-7 ♦-Q ♣-A 8 7 5 2

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 8 7 5 ♥-Q J 10 6 ♦-5 ♣-A 10 9 2

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1NT Pass 2♣ Pass

2♦ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q J 7 6 ♥-10 6 ♦-A 10 7 5 3 ♣-6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♠ Pass 1NT 3♣

Pass Pass Dbl Pass

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 8 3 ♥-A K ♦-Q 8 7 4 ♣-Q 10 6

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♦ Pass 1♥ ?

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

— Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of the Longview News-Journal or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001.