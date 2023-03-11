Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J ♥-9 7 5 ♦-Q J 6 4 ♣-A 10 7 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
3♥ 3♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-7 4 ♥-A Q 4 ♦-A Q 8 7 5 ♣-J 7 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♥ 1♠
You do not play support doubles. What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 9 7 5 4 ♥-7 ♦-Q ♣-A 8 7 5 2
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 8 7 5 ♥-Q J 10 6 ♦-5 ♣-A 10 9 2
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♦ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q J 7 6 ♥-10 6 ♦-A 10 7 5 3 ♣-6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 1NT 3♣
Pass Pass Dbl Pass
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 8 3 ♥-A K ♦-Q 8 7 4 ♣-Q 10 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♦ Pass 1♥ ?
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.