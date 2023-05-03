Both vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-Q 9 4
♥-3
♦-A K 8 6 2
C-A 9 3 2
WEST EAST
♠-2 ♠-J 10 5 3
♥-J 9 7 4 ♥-A K 10 8 6 2
♦-Q 10 3 ♦-4
♣-K Q 10 7 6 ♣-J 5
SOUTH
♠-A K 8 7 6
♥-Q 5
♦-J 9 7 5
♣-8 4
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ 2♥ 2♠ 4♥
4♠ All pass
Opening lead: King of ♣
Today’s deal features another one of America’s great young players – Kevin Rosenberg, from California. He was South. Aggressive bidding by East-West, albeit to their best contract, pushed North-South to a contract they might not have reached on their own.
Rosenberg won the opening club lead in dummy and led a heart. East hopped up with his ace and led the jack of clubs. West overtook the jack with the queen and led a heart, ruffed in dummy. Rosenberg cashed three top spades. When West discarded on the second spade, Rosenberg knew that East had started with 12 cards outside the diamond suit – four spades, six hearts, and two clubs. West, therefore, had started with at least three diamonds.
Rosenberg had to decide how best to play the diamond suit. Cashing the ace first would be best if East had the singleton queen, but it would lose to all other diamond holdings, perhaps breaking even if East followed with the 10. South could then finesse for the queen on the second round of the suit. Rosenberg found the best percentage play of leading the jack from his hand! West covered with the queen and dummy’s ace won the trick. Rosenberg ruffed a club in hand and ran the nine of diamonds, picking up the suit and landing his contract. Very well played!
