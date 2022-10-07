Neither vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-K J 9 2
♥-K Q 10 4
♦-Q 8 7
♣-Q 7
WEST EAST
♠-10 8 5 ♠-Q 6 4
♥-J 8 2 ♥-7 6
♦-A K ♦-10 9 6 5 2
♣-J 10 6 4 3 ♣-K 5 2
SOUTH
♠-A 7 3
♥-A 9 5 3
♦-J 4 3
♣-A 9 8
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass
2♥ Pass 3NT Pass
4♥ All pass
Opening lead: King of ♦
Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in Australia. South’s three no trump bid offered a choice of games, but partner almost always reverts to the major suit when he has four-card support, only passing when he has raised on just three.
West continued with the ace of diamonds at trick two and then shifted to the jack of clubs — queen, king, ace. South drew trumps in three rounds and led a club to his nine and West’s 10. West returned a club to South’s eight and South had to decide how to play the spade suit.
The normal play is to finesse West for the queen, but West had already shown up with nine high-card points. This was Australia, remember, where men are men and they usually find something to bid with 11 or more points! In any event, South decided to play East for the queen of spades. He crossed to dummy with a diamond to the queen and led the jack of spades. He played low from his hand when East played low and landed his contract. Had East covered with the queen, South would have won and finessed West for the 10.
This play is known as a “backwards finesse”, and it is way against the odds compared to a straight finesse. Declarer has to be sure of his ground before trying it. We’re not sure the ground here was all that solid, but we applaud the result. Well done!