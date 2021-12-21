East-West vulnerable, West deals
The bidding:
*Splinter bid, heart fit w/shortness in diamonds
Opening lead: Eight of ♣!
Today’s deal is from a recent online team competition. The auction at both tables was the same through North’s splinter bid. At the other table, South felt he had done enough with his jump to two hearts and just bid four hearts over the splinter bid, ending the auction. Declarer only needed 10 tricks and he took 11.
At this table South was Jeff Meckstroth, one of the all-time greats of bridge. An expert rarely underleads an ace against a suit contract – it is a dangerous lead. When they do, they are usually hoping for a specific lie of the cards – dummy has the king, partner has the queen, and one of the opponents has the jack. The underlead of an ace is so rare that declarer will always play the opening leader for the queen, rather than the ace, and lose the first trick to the queen. The ace will still take a trick later. When the opening leader catches this lie of the cards, the underlead always works. Always.
Maybe not always. Meckstroth faced the brilliant lead of the eight of clubs. He studied the dummy for a moment and played the king! Does he have x-ray vision? Of course not. Bridge logic gave Meckstroth the answer. He remembered that West had opened the bidding. He could not construct any hand for West that would justify an opening bid that did not include the ace of clubs. Six hearts, bid and made!