Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K 10 2
♥-Q 10 6 2
♦-10 9
♣-A K 7 5
WEST EAST
♠-5 3 ♠-7 6 4
♥-K J ♥-A 9 7 5 3
♦-A J 8 7 2 ♦-4 3
♣-Q J 10 3 ♣-8 4 2
SOUTH
♠-A Q J 9 8
♥-8 4
♦-K Q 6 5
♣-9 6
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2♣ Pass
2D Pass 2♠ Pass
4♠ All pass
Game forcing
Opening lead: Three of ♠
Today’s deal is from a Women’s World Championship event some years ago. South was American expert Irina Levitina, from New York. The contract would be easy on any lead other than a trump, but a trump lead is what Levitina faced, and it became a tricky contract to handle.
Levitina won the opening spade lead in dummy with the 10 and led a diamond to her king and West’s ace. West continued with another trump, won in hand by Levitina. She led a low heart, which West won with the king to shift to the queen of clubs. Levitina won with dummy’s ace, cashed the king, and ruffed a club. She cashed the queen of diamonds and ruffed a diamond with dummy’s king of spades as East shed a heart. She ruffed dummy’s last club and cashed the ace of spades to draw the last trump. She exited with a heart to the jack, queen, and ace. East had only hearts remaining and had to give dummy the 10 of hearts for the tenth trick. Nicely played!
You might think that West could have defeated the contract by leading the jack of hearts after winning the king of hearts. Levitina can counter this by not covering the jack of hearts and later taking a ruffing finesse against the ace. The key point was to keep East off lead to prevent the defense from leading a third round of trumps.