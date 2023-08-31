NORTH
♠-5
♥-9 7 3
♦-K Q J 6
♣-J 8 6 3 2
WEST EAST
♠-8 4 3 ♠-K 9 6 2
♥-J 8 6 ♥-5 4
♦-8 7 4 2 ♦-10 5
♣-K Q 5 ♣-A 10 9 7 4
SOUTH
♠-A Q J 10 7
♥-A K Q 10 2
♦-A 9 3
♣-Void
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 1NT Pass
3♥ Pass 4♥ All pass
Opening lead: King of ♣Today’s deal is from a team match between a team from Brazil and a team from Iceland. Neither table was able to sniff out the perfect fit and bid to six hearts, which is excellent because North’s values are in diamonds rather than in clubs. At the other table, declarer ruffed the opening club lead, drew trumps, and conceded a spade for 12 easy tricks.
At this table, the Icelandic declarer saw an easy route to a thirteenth trick. Why not take the extra trick if it is just sitting there, right? He ruffed the opening club lead and cashed only two rounds of hearts. He cashed the ace of spades and led the queen of spades for a ruffing finesse, discarding a club from dummy when West played a low spade. Brazil’s Miguel Villas Boas, sitting East, did not take his king and played a low spade, instead. Convinced that the easy overtrick was on its way, declarer led the jack of spades and discarded another club from dummy. Villas Boas pounced on this one with his king and led a fourth round of spades, giving West a ruff and holding declarer to 11 tricks!
It was a very minor gain for the Brazilian team, but a beautiful defensive play like this deserves to be seen in print.