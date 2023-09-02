Weekly quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 7 ♥-A 10 2 ♦-K 8 ♣-K Q J 9 8 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1NT Dbl
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 7 ♥-6 4 3 ♦-Q 10 8 3 2 ♣-8 6
Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent bids 1♦. What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q 10 6 ♥-A K J 10 ♦-10 7 5 ♣-6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 1NT Pass
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 7 6 4 ♥-Q J 9 7 4 ♦-A ♣-9 8 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 6 5 4 2 ♥-Q 2 D-A 7 4 ♣-K 8 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass
3♦ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 4 ♥-A 10 8 5 4 ♦-A 7 5 ♣-Q 6 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♠ 2NT 3♠ ?
Both minors, at least 5-5
What call would you make?
