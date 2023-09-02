Weekly quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 7 ♥-A 10 2 ♦-K 8 ♣-K Q J 9 8 7

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♣ Pass 1NT Dbl

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 7 ♥-6 4 3 ♦-Q 10 8 3 2 ♣-8 6

Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent bids 1♦. What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K Q 10 6 ♥-A K J 10 ♦-10 7 5 ♣-6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♠ Pass 1NT Pass

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 7 6 4 ♥-Q J 9 7 4 ♦-A ♣-9 8 6

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass

2♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-8 6 5 4 2 ♥-Q 2 D-A 7 4 ♣-K 8 6

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass

3♦ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-8 4 ♥-A 10 8 5 4 ♦-A 7 5 ♣-Q 6 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♠ 2NT 3♠ ?

Both minors, at least 5-5

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

