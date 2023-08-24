Neither vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-2
♥-10 8 4 3
♦-A Q J 10 6 4
♣-7 5
WEST EAST
♠-7 6 3 ♠-A 10 9 5 4
♥-A 7 5 ♥-K J 9 2
♦-5 3 ♦-9 7 2
♣-A J 9 4 2 ♣-Q
SOUTH
♠-K Q J 8
♥-Q 6
♦-K 8
♣-K 10 8 6 3
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♦ 1♠
1NT 2♠ 3NT All pass
Transfer to hearts
Opening lead: Six of ♠
Most of the bridge world is exploring new bidding ideas at this time. Some of these ideas will pass the test of time and some others won’t, but the world’s bridge players are having a lot of fun reaching those conclusions. Excluded from this process are players in North America, where the powers that be frown on new ideas and many are prohibited in tournament play. The powers have their reasons, but it is hard for us to support any of them. We say “Let us play!”
Transfer responses to a one-club opening bid is one of those new ideas, and that is what happened in today’s deal, from a recent tournament in Scandinavia. South’s one no trump rebid denied three-card heart support, thus implying at least some diamond length. North thought that his hand might provide a lot of tricks in a no-trump contract and he tried to steal a game bonus with a very aggressive jump to game.
West led a spade to East’s ace and South had nine easy tricks if East returned a spade. East, however, shifted brilliantly to the king of hearts! This would have been a great play even if South, who was known to have fewer than three hearts, had the ace doubleton of hearts. It was a spectacular play when South had queen doubleton. The king won the trick and East continued with a low heart to the queen and ace. Another heart gave the defense four heart tricks to go with one spade. East shifted to the queen of clubs and a discouraged declarer covered with the king, leading to down three. Lovely defense, and certainly a fun deal to play.