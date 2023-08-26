Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 10 9 8 6 4 ♥-Q 9 ♦-J 8 7 ♣-6
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 4 2 ♥-A J 10 7 5 ♦-7 6 4 ♣-9 7
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♦ Dbl 1♠ ?
What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 9 6 5 ♥-A K Q J 10 9 ♦-Void ♣-A 7
Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 10 6 4 ♥-Q 6 5 3 ♦-A Q ♣-K J 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1C 1NT 2♠Pass
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥-Void ♦-K Q 7 6 4 ♣-Q J 9 8 7 5 4
Right-hand opponent opens 1H. What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠S-Q 7 5 ♥-A 2 ♦-J 7 6 3 ♣-K J 7 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
Pass Pass 1♠Pass
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.