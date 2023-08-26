Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 10 9 8 6 4 ♥-Q 9 ♦-J 8 7 ♣-6

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 4 2 ♥-A J 10 7 5 ♦-7 6 4 ♣-9 7

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♦ Dbl 1♠ ?

What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q J 9 6 5 ♥-A K Q J 10 9 ♦-Void ♣-A 7

Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 10 6 4 ♥-Q 6 5 3 ♦-A Q ♣-K J 5

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1C 1NT 2♠Pass

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A ♥-Void ♦-K Q 7 6 4 ♣-Q J 9 8 7 5 4

Right-hand opponent opens 1H. What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠S-Q 7 5 ♥-A 2 ♦-J 7 6 3 ♣-K J 7 5

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

Pass Pass 1♠Pass

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

