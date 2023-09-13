North-South vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-9
♥-Q 6
♦-J 9 5 4 2
♣-A K J 7 3
WEST EAST
♠-J 6 5 4 ♠-K 10 3 2
♥-9 7 5 2 ♥-J 10
♦-K 10 7 3 ♦-Q 8
♣-8 ♣-10 9 5 4 2
SOUTH
♠-A Q 8 7
♥-A K 8 4 3
♦-A 6
♣-Q 6
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass
2♣ Pass 2♠ Pass
3♣ Pass 6NT All pass
Opening lead: Eight of ♣
Distributional hands like the North hand are routinely opened by experts, but they don’t provide opening bid value when no fit is found. The final contract, presuming that the clubs divide reasonably, seems to need either a 3-3 heart split or a winning spade finesse. The bad club split seems impossible to overcome, but England’s Kitty Teltscher found a way.
Teltscher won the opening club lead in hand with the queen and played four rounds of hearts, giving West the nine. The diamond shift went to the nine, queen, and ace. The fifth heart gave East a problem. East had discarded a low spade and a low diamond earlier, but now had to shed another spade to keep his clubs, leaving him with king-10 doubleton of spades. Three rounds of clubs followed, and it was West who now had a problem. West had parted with a diamond on the fifth heart, but now had to make three more discards. West had to shed two spades to keep his high diamond, leaving him with jack-six of spades, and now a spade to the queen provided three spade tricks for Teltscher and the contract rolled home. Beautifully played!
The slam was defeated at the other table in this team match when West shifted to a spade rather than a diamond after winning the nine of hearts. This gave declarer the extra spade trick before he could take advantage of the whole position.