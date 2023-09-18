Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 🖤-K 7 6 4 ♦-J 7 -J 9 8 7 5 3
Partner opens 1🖤 and right-hand opponent bids 1♠. What call would you make?
A — This is a good hand in support of hearts. Bid 2♠, showing an invitational raise or better.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q 4 🖤-K 5 ♦-A 8 7 -10 9 8 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2H Pass
Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
A — This hand is worth more than 17 points in support of spades. Bid 3♠.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 7 🖤-J 7 5 2 ♦-8 -Q 7 6 4 3
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent doubles. What call would you make?
A — At this vulnerability, we would raise partner rather than showing our major. Bid 3, pre-emptive.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 8 6 🖤-A J 9 7 5 ♦-7 -A J 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Pass 1S Pass
What call would you make?
A — This hand is worth a game force. Show that your power is partly in playing strength by making a splinter bid. Bid 4♦.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 8 6 🖤-K 9 7 6 ♦-Q 5 -A J 8 6
Partner opens 1♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Charles Goren would have bid 2 and raised spades later. Modern experts would bid 1NT, forcing, and jump in spades next to show an invitation with exactly 3 trumps. Neither is wrong.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 8 4 🖤-Q 6 5 3 ♦-A Q 4 -J 6 2
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — Hands with 4-3-3-3 distribution should be devalued. Pass. Have some standards. There are many with lower standards, or playing a different system, who would disagree.