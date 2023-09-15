Both vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-A Q J
♥-Q 9 6
♦-A K 4 3 2
♣-Q 5
WEST EAST
♠-4 ♠-9 8 7 5
♥-A K 10 7 5 2 ♥-8 4 3
♦-Q J 6 ♦-Void
♣-K 10 3 ♣-J 8 7 6 4 2
SOUTH
♠-K 10 6 3 2
♥-J
♦-10 9 8 7 5
♣-A 9
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1Dbl 33♠
Pass 4♠ All pass
Pre-emptive
Opening lead: Ace of ♥
Today’s deal is from a recent match between a team from Argentina and a team from England.
At the other table, the North player for Argentina overcalled one no trump rather than doubling and became declarer in a four-spade contact after a transfer sequence. East led a heart to the king, and West shifted cleverly to a low diamond. North played his king and was doomed after that. East ruffed and shifted to a club and the contract was defeated.
At this table, where South was the declarer after a cocktail-hour pre-empt by East, West led a high heart and got the three from partner – a count signal. A pre-emptive raise with only three-card support is very unusual. West reasoned that East must have some exciting distribution to have made such a bid, and he shifted to a low diamond – an excellent play. South, England’s Francisco Guerra (really, from England!), had the same information that West had. He made the brilliant play of ducking the diamond in dummy! East ruffed and shifted to a club, but declarer rose with his ace and drew trumps. There was no longer a diamond loser and Guerra made his contract. Nice defense and even better declarer play!