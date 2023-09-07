Surprise, surprise
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-J 10 5 3 2
♥-J 9 3
♦-7
C-J 10 6 4
WEST EAST
♠-A 4 ♠-Q 8 6
♥-10 8 7 5 ♥-A 6 4 2
♦-10 9 8 6 5 ♦-3 2
♣-K 3 ♣-Q 9 7 5
SOUTH
♠-K 9 7
♥-K Q
♦-A K Q J 4
♣-A 8 2
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2♣ Pass 2♦ Pass
2NT Pass 3♠ Pass
3♠ Pass 4♠ All pass
Transfer to spades
Opening lead: 10 of ♦
South in today’s deal was Alfredo Versace, a many-time World Champion from Italy. He was ambushed on this deal by American Linda Trent, sitting East.
Versace won the opening diamond lead in hand with the ace and, needing an entry to dummy, ruffed a diamond. He led a low spade to his nine and West’s ace. West continued with a third round of diamonds. Versace discarded a club from dummy as Mrs. Trent ruffed with her queen of spades! She shifted to a low club, won by Versace with the ace. What to do?
Obviously, Versace could have cashed the king of spades to draw the trumps. He was certain, however, that West had both outstanding spades. The lady on his right would never have ruffed with the queen if she had a lower spade, right? He could not draw two rounds of trumps and then discard the clubs, or the opponents would lead a club when they won the ace of hearts, forcing dummy’s last spade to ruff it. The hearts would be blocked and Versace would still have a club loser. The safe play, thought Versace, was to discard dummy’s clubs on the diamonds and then knock out the ace of hearts before drawing the last two trumps. He was gob-smacked when Mrs. Trent ruffed the fourth diamond and led a club to West’s king for down two.