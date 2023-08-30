Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K Q 10 9
♥-8 7 3 2
♦-K 6
♣-8 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-J 6 3 ♠-A 8 7 5 4 2
♥-J 5 ♥-10 6 4
♦-9 3 2 ♦-Q 10 7
♣-K 10 9 7 6 ♣-J
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥-A K Q 9
♦-A J 8 5 4
♣-A Q 5 2
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1NT Pass
2♦ Pass 2♠ Pass
3♣ Pass 3♦ Pass
3♥ Pass 4♦ Pass
6♦ All pass
Strong and artificial, 16+ points
Opening lead: Three of ♠
South in today’s deal was the great Bob Hamman. We were told that the auction was not suitable for a family newspaper, only that Hamman opened the South hand with a strong one club. We created the auction above, with some excuses as to why North never showed his heart suit.
Hamman did not become the GOAT by giving up when he didn’t like his contract. The opening spade lead went to dummy’s king, East’s ace, and a ruff by Hamman. Trumps were drawn in three rounds, with the help of a finesse and a lucky lie of the cards. Hamman cashed three top hearts, leaving this position:
NORTH
♠-Q 10 9
♥-8
♦-Void
♣-8 4
WEST EAST
♠-J 6 ♠-8 7 5 4 2
♥-Void ♥-Void
♦-Void ♦-Void
♣-K 10 9 7 ♣-J
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥-9
v-8
♣-A Q 5 2
Hamman led a low club. West played the nine, but East had to win with his jack. A spade into the queen-10 was East’s only option and the slam was made. West could have defeated the slam by rising with his king of clubs, swallowing East’s jack, and exiting with the 10 of clubs. Would you have found that play?