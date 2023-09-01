NORTH
♠-A Q 7 4
♥-9 8 2
♦-A 5
♣-9 8 6 4
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-9 8 6 5 3 2
♥-Q 10 4 ♥-A 7
♦-K 10 9 8 7 ♦-J 6 3 2
♣-J 10 5 3 2 ♣-K
SOUTH
♠-K J 10
♥-K J 6 5 3
♦-Q 4
♣-A Q 7
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT 2NT ♦bl 4♦
4♥ Pass Pass ♦bl
All pass
Both minors, at least 5-5
Opening lead: Jack of ♣
Today’s deal is from an early round of a World Championship event. South was David Bakshi, from England. Delicate choices had to be made by West, East, and South.
Bakshi captured East’s king of clubs with his ace at trick one and then gave the position considerable thought. He wanted to be in dummy to lead a trump, but leading a diamond to the ace would expose his diamond loser and leading a spade might set up spade ruffs for the defense. His decision was to lead the jack of hearts from his hand – a terrific choice! West won with his queen and led a club, which East ruffed with his ace of hearts. East led a spade for West to ruff but the defense could not get another trick from this point. Dummy’s fourth spade eventually provided a discard for Bakshi’s second diamond. Well played!
There are two possible winning defenses. One requires that West duck his queen of hearts when South leads the jack and the other requires East to lead a diamond, rather than a spade, when he ruffs a club with the ace of hearts. We will leave it to interested readers to work out the details.