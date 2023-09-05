North-South vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-J 8 6
♥-A J 6 5
♦-K 7
♣-Q 7 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-10 4 ♠-Q 5
♥-K Q 10 9 3 ♥-8
♦-A 9 8 4 ♦-J 10 5 3
♣-10 8 ♣-A K J 9 6 5
SOUTH
♠-A K 9 7 3 2
♥-7 4 2
♦-Q 6 2
♣-2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2♣2♠ ♦bl4♠
All pass
6+ clubs, 10-15 points
Negative
Opening lead: 10 of ♣
South’s lightweight overcall put North in a difficult position. Should he force to game or settle for bidding three spades? The queen of clubs was of questionable value and we think North should not have bid to game. All might have been well on this lucky lie of the cards, but West, World Champion Jasek Pzszola from Poland, found a way to give declarer a problem. Pzszola is universally known in the bridge world as Pepsi.
East overtook the 10 of clubs opening lead with the jack to lead the ace of clubs, ruffed by South. South cashed one high spade and led a diamond to dummy’s king, followed by a low diamond ducked all around to Pepsi’s eight. Pepsi saw that declarer was likely to make his contract due to the heart position, so he tested declarer’s mettle by shifting to the 10 of hearts! West’s negative double meant that East had, at most, two hearts and might only have one. The danger was losing a heart to East and seeing another round of clubs. This might promote a trump trick for East-West. South decided that his best chance was for East to have a singleton heart honor and he rose with dummy’s ace. He now had two heart losers to go with a diamond and a club, and the contract failed by a trick.
Note that this was a free play for Pepsi. Had South made the winning play of the jack of hearts, Pepsi would still get a heart trick later, and he was never entitled to more than one heart.
