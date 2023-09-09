Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 2 ♥10 9 6 3 ♦-J 8 4 ♣-10 6 2
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ 1♥ 2♥ Pass
3♣ Pass Pass ?
Club fit, at least invitational values
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K J 10 8 4 ♥-K Q 5 ♦-8 ♣-K 9 8 4
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 3♠ Pass
Invitational, at least 4 spades
What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 10 8 6 5 3 ♥-8 ♦-7 5 ♣-10 7 6 3
Partner opens 2NT, 20-21, and right – hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 3 ♥-7 6 ♦-8 3 ♣-A K Q J 6 5 3
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♠ 2♣ Pass 3♣
Dbl ?
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 ♥-K 9 7 5 ♦-J 9 7 ♣-Q 8 7 5 3
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♠ Dbl Pass 2♥
2♠ 2NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 9 8 6 4 ♥-Q 6 4 ♦-Q 7 C-9 8 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
2NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.