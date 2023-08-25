Sacrifice bidding at its best
East-West vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-J 10 7 6 4
♥-10 9 8 5
♦-6
♣-K 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-Q 8 ♠-9
♥-A Q 7 6 4 3 2 ♥-K J
♦-K 8 4 3 ♦-A Q 10 9 5 2
♣-Void ♣-Q 10 5 2
SOUTH
♠-A K 5 3 2
♥-Void
♦-J 7
♣-A J 9 8 7 6
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♦ 2♣ 4♣ Dbl
Pass 4♠ 5♣ Pass
5♥ 5♠ 6♦ 6♠
Dbl All pass
Splinter bid, diamond fit, shortness in clubs
Opening lead: ?
A highly competitive auction, as we often see in modern tournament bridge. The old days, when the opponents were polite enough to stay out of your auction, are long gone. North correctly judged to sacrifice in six spades. Six diamonds by East was unbeatable, as North had no entry to give South a heart ruff.
West had his own problems. He needed to get East on lead to give West a club ruff, but how could he do that? A low diamond would do the trick, but how could West know that a diamond would cash? He could not be certain that East even held the ace of diamonds. West decided to rely on East’s five-heart bid during the auction to promise the king of hearts, or perhaps an unlikely heart void. Accordingly, West led a low heart at trick one. South ruffed and drew trumps in two rounds. South knew from the auction that West had at most one club. South led a low club to the king, planning to finesse on the way back if West followed suit. West’s discard made the club suit play automatic and South was soon scoring up his doubled slam with an overtrick! Some sacrifices are better than others, and the ones that make are the best!