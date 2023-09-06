East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-5 2
♥-A
♦-Q 5 4 3 2
♣-A K Q 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-8 7 ♠-10 9 6
♥-K J 6 ♥-Q 7 4 3
♦-K J 8 7 ♦-A 10 9 6
♣-10 9 8 2 ♣-J 6
SOUTH
♠-A K Q J 4 3
♥-10 9 8 5 2
♦-Void
♣-7 5
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2♦ Pass
2♥ Pass 3♣ Pass
3♠ Pass 4♠ All pass
Opening lead: 10 of ♣
Today’s deal is from a World Open Pairs Championship, where overtricks are important, some years ago. All the players were top experts. A trump lead would hold declarer to 11 tricks, but there seemed to be 12 easy tricks after a club lead.
South won the opening club lead in dummy, cashed the ace of hearts, and led a low diamond. East considered his play and finally rose with his ace, ruffed by South. This did not seem to matter, but it cost a crucial extra trick. South ruffed a heart in dummy, ruffed a diamond low in hand, and ruffed another heart in dummy. He ruffed a diamond in hand with the jack of spades and cashed the ace and king of spades. This was the position:
NORTH
♠-Void
♥-Void
♦-Q
♣-K Q 4
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-10
♥-Void ♥-Q
♦-K ♦-10
♣-9 8 2 ♣-J
SOUTH
♠-Q
♥-10 9
♦-Void
♣-7
South cashed the queen of spades, drawing the last trump, and West could not defend the position. West chose to discard a club, so South shed the queen of diamonds from dummy and took the last three tricks with dummy’s clubs. 13 tricks for an outstanding score!
