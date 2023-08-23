Tommy’s delight
East-West vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-Q 9
♥-A 8 5 3
♦-K 7 3
♣-A 6 3 2
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-J 10 8 5
♥-10 9 7 6 4 ♥-K Q J
♦-J 9 6 ♦-Q 10 4 2
♣-Q 10 9 7 4 ♣-J 5
SOUTH
♠-A K 7 6 4 3 2
♥-2
♦-A 8 5
♣-K 8
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1C Pass 1♠ Pass
1NT Pass 2♦ Pass
2♥ Pass 3♠ Pass
4♣ Pass 4NT Pass
5♥ Pass 6♠ All pass
New Minor Forcing
Opening lead: 10 of♥
This was the fifth rubber of the night and Trump Coup Tommy still had not found an interesting hand to play. This one looked routine also, needing only a 3-1 trump split or better to make the slam. Tommy won the opening heart lead with dummy’s ace and ruffed a heart as a matter of good technique. He led a low spade to dummy’s queen and his eyes lit up when West showed out.
Showing his obvious excitement, Tommy ruffed another heart in his hand. He cashed the king of clubs, led a club to the ace, and ruffed a club as East shed a diamond. It would not have helped East to ruff. He cashed the ace and king of spades, then cashed the ace of diamonds and led a diamond to dummy’s king. In this two-card ending, Tommy led dummy’s last heart. What could East do? Should East ruff, Tommy would discard his remaining diamond and take the last trick with his low trump. East chose to discard, instead, and Tommy scored his little trump right away. Nicely played! Technically, this was a “Coup en Passant”, not a trump coup, but they are in the same family.
Note how easily this hand played after Tommy ruffed a heart at trick two. Tommy might have made it anyway, but it would have been a hard slog.