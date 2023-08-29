East-West vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-K 10
♥-A J 8 6
♦-A Q J 9 8
♣-J 6
WEST EAST
♠-9 ♠-A 7 6
♥-K 10 4 3 ♥-Q 9 7 5
♦-6 5 4 3 ♦-10
♣-A K 5 4 ♣-Q 10 9 7 2
SOUTH
♠-Q J 8 5 4 3 2
♥-2
♦-K 7 2
♣-8 3
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1NT Pass 4♠ All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♣
Today’s deal is from a recent team competition. In Charles Goren’s day, opening one no trump with the North hand would have been frowned upon, but it is pretty much standard in today’s tournament world. Also standard today are transfer bids. We have no idea why South did not use a transfer bid, but it is just as well for him that he didn’t. East would have had a routine diamond lead against four spades and the contract would surely have been defeated, probably by two tricks. Could East-West defeat the contract with West on lead?
West led the ace of clubs, of course, but East surprisingly followed suit with his queen! Surprise plays like this are called “alarm clock” plays. They are intended to wake partner up to the idea that an unusual defense might be required. Partner still must figure out what that defense might be. West was Bruce Rogoff, of Boca Raton, Florida. After some thought, Rogoff shifted to a diamond. Declarer won with dummy’s ace and led the king of spades. East grabbed his ace and led a club to Rogoff’s king. Rogoff duly gave East a diamond ruff and the contract was down one. Nice defense!
North-South at the other table reached only two spades, probably after a one diamond opening by North. This made with two overtricks, so this was only a small gain for Rogoff’s team, but it averted a major loss.