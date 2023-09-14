North-South vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-Void
♥-9 8 7 6
♦-A 10 8 7 6 5
♣-A Q 3
WEST EAST
♠-Q 7 5 4 2 ♠-J 10 8
♥-3 2 ♥-A Q J 5 4
♦-Q 2 ♦-9 4
♣-K 8 7 5 ♣-10 9 6
SOUTH
♠-A K 9 6 3
♥-K 10
♦-K J 3
♣-J 4 2
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♦ Pass 3NT All pass
Opening lead: Three of ♥
Consider the East hand in today’s deal, from a recent team match. Would you pass or overcall at the one level? It’s a matter of style. We would prefer to bid two hearts, pre-emptive, at this vulnerability, despite holding only a five-card suit. Many would simply bid one heart.
At the other table, the East player did overcall one heart. East won with the ace and woodenly returned the queen to South’s king. The percentage play in the diamond suit is to play for the queen to drop, but when one opponent is known to have extra length in a side suit, declarer might finesse for the queen through the hand short in that side suit. Declarer cashed the king of diamonds and led the jack, intending to finesse. When the queen appeared, declarer romped home with 10 tricks.
At this table, where East did not overcall, West led a heart anyway. East cleverly played the five, hoping for this exact layout of the suit. South had no reason to think that East was long in hearts. In fact, he thought the opposite – that West was long in hearts. Accordingly, South led a low diamond to dummy’s ace and then a diamond back to his jack. West gobbled that up with the queen and led another heart. East took his ace and three more heart tricks to defeat the contract. Criticize declarer if you want, but we sympathize. Nice defense!