Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥-K 7 6 4 ♦-J 7 ♣-J 9 8 7 5 3
Partner opens 1H and right-hand opponent bids 1♠. What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q 4 ♥-K 5 ♦-A 8 7 ♣-10 9 8 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♥Pass
Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 7 ♥-J 7 5 2 ♦-8 ♣-Q 7 6 4 3
Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent doubles. What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 8 6 ♥-A J 9 7 5 ♦-7 ♣-A J 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 8 6 ♥-K 9 7 6 ♦-Q 5 ♣-A J 8 6
Partner opens 1S and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 8 4 ♥-Q 6 5 3 ♦-A Q 4 ♣-J 6 2
As dealer, what call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.