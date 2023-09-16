Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A ♥-K 7 6 4 ♦-J 7 ♣-J 9 8 7 5 3

Partner opens 1H and right-hand opponent bids 1♠. What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K Q 4 ♥-K 5 ♦-A 8 7 ♣-10 9 8 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1NT Pass 2♥Pass

Transfer to spades

What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q J 7 ♥-J 7 5 2 ♦-8 ♣-Q 7 6 4 3

Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent doubles. What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 8 6 ♥-A J 9 7 5 ♦-7 ♣-A J 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 8 6 ♥-K 9 7 6 ♦-Q 5 ♣-A J 8 6

Partner opens 1S and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 8 4 ♥-Q 6 5 3 ♦-A Q 4 ♣-J 6 2

As dealer, what call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

