Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 7 🖤-A 10 2 ♦-K 8 -K Q J 9 8 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1C Pass 1NT Dbl
What call would you make?
A — The double changes nothing. Choose between 3 and 2NT. With honors in all suits, we like 2NT.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 7 🖤-6 4 3 ♦-Q 10 8 3 2 -8 6
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent bids 1♦. What call would you make?
A — Don’t try for penalties at this low level. Bid 1NT.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q 10 6 🖤-A K J 10 ♦-10 7 5 -6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1S Pass 1NT Pass
What call would you make?
A — This is a nice hand, but it is not worth 3🖤. Bid 2🖤.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 7 6 4 🖤-Q J 9 7 4 ♦-A -9 8 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1D Pass 1H Pass
2S Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — This is a fast arrival situation. If you like your hand, bid 3♠. If you don’t, bid 4♠. We like 3♠.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 6 5 4 2 🖤-Q 2 ♦-A 7 4 -K 8 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1D Pass 1S Pass
3D Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — You have a diamond fit, but do you have a heart stopper? It is close, but we like 3NT.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 4 🖤-A 10 8 5 4 ♦-A 7 5 -Q 6 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1S 2NT 3S ?
Both minors, at least 5-5
What call would you make?
A — This hand is worth a bid, but it is not clear what it should be. We like 4♦.
