Different strokes
East-West vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-A J 10 8 6 3
♥-K 3
♦-9 2
♣-K 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-9 7 5 4 2
♥-2 ♥-10 6 5
♦-A K Q J 8 4 3 ♦-10 7 6
♣-Q 10 6 5 2 ♣-9 8
SOUTH
♠-K Q
♥-A Q J 9 8 7 4
♦-5
♣-A J 7
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♠ Pass 2♥ 5♦
Pass Pass 5♥ All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♦
Today’s deal is from a recent team match in Europe. Freak hands like this can be good fun. How would you handle the West hand? At this table, West, whose opponents were known to be strong, chose to blast to the five level right away. This put pressure on the North-South pair. Blackwood was not available and South chose to bid a slightly conservative five hearts. South had extras, but there were too many holes in his hand to risk bidding a slam. That ended the auction and the defense started with two high diamonds. Declarer ruffed, drew trumps, and claimed an overtrick.
At the other table, the West player chose to bid diamonds as cheaply as possible. He bid three, four, and then five diamonds, but the opponents had a chance to find their heart fit, use Blackwood, and bid to six hearts. Which approach do you think was better? The West player who bid slowly found the killing lead of the eight of diamonds! East played the 10 and almost fell over when that held the trick. Once he recovered, East had no trouble finding the spade shift, giving West a ruff for down one.
One deal, of course, proves nothing, but this deal was a lot of fun.