Zeynep, left, a Gorillas rider from Turkey who declined to give her last name for fear of facing repercussions from the company, blocks with other workers the entrance of a depot for German startup Gorillas, a grocery delivery company, to protest the firing of a colleague in Berlin, Germany on Thursday. The company Gorillas operates in dozens of cities across Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Britain, and has already set its sights on New York.