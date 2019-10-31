The deadline is near.
At Gov. Greg Abbott's direction, the Texas Department of Transportation on Monday will begin forcing people experiencing homelessness from encampments under state overpasses in Austin and removing any personal property that is left behind.
Abbott's announcement of the pending move came after he gave Austin officials a deadline to show “consequential improvement” in dealing with homeless people camping in or near highly visible public places or risk state intervention. An Abbott spokesman said the governor’s office wanted to see less feces and fewer needles in the city. But Abbott's office never publicly specified a threshold or process for measuring incidents of human waste or needles before ordering the state to step in.
The governor's decision swiftly prompted strong criticism from city leaders and homelessness experts. Austin City Council member Greg Casar called Abbott's move a "political stunt" and Eric Samuels, the president and CEO of the nonprofit Texas Homeless Network, said it was "counterproductive " in the short term.
The pushback wasn't new.
Ever since the Austin City Council relaxed some ordinances regulating the public spaces in which people can camp, the governor has criticized local officials and pointed to “reports of violence, used needles and feces,” mentioning potential public health risks associated with people experiencing homelessness. But Austin officials say crime and health data disprove Abbott’s narrative.
"We're focused on housing, not hiding," Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote in a tweet, adding that the city has moved 400 people off the streets and into housing over the last 60 days.
Abbott and Adler have swapped public jabs for months — and throughout the weekend — about the city's response to its homeless residents.
The mayor has criticized Abbott for spreading misinformation through Twitter, while experts say the governor is taking a “fear-based approach" instead of working with Austin leaders to help residents who don't have homes.
“If we get people upset enough about it and angry and scared enough, then there’s some political gain in it for people,” said Matthew Mollica, executive director of Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition. “And that’s just really unfortunate.”
As those political fights have played out, homeless Texans have been caught in the crossfire, often receiving information about their fates after leaders already made key decisions.
Harvest, a homeless woman in South Austin, said she lives under an overpass to protect herself from the elements — not so she can "be an eyesore" to the scores of Austin residents who drive by every day. She asked that her full name not be used because she fears being targeted by other homeless people.
Harvest said she wishes officials would consider the toll it takes when government leaders repeatedly change where people experiencing homelessness can and cannot stay.
“Every time they come through here, they disrupt our whole home," Harvest said. "We lose things. And, I lost one of my favorite shoes last time, like not a big deal to you, but I can't go out and buy a new pair."