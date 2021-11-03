Graciously Broken Ministries in Longview has scheduled a fall festival Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of its new Building Hope center.
Board President Jordan Reynolds said the event is free and open to the public, and it will include three-legged races, an egg toss, face painting, a hot dog eating contest and other activities. She said there will also be a chance to throw pies at the ministry’s directors, Amanda Rucker and Amanda Tornberg. A trail on the property will be transformed into a "trail of treats" for the event with residents of the program handing out goodies.
The new Building Hope center marks the completion of phase two of the ministries' plan to expand its program to a new facility in order to serve more women.
Phase one involved moving out of the ministries' former location and into one central location in early 2021.
Originally, the program was run out of two houses next door to each other, which Reynolds said limited the ability to teach effectively. She said having class in the living room of the house was not the best learning environment.
The ministry is all on one campus now encompassing about five acres of land, she said. There are four buildings on the new campus.
One building houses residents of the program. Another is the alumni house. The third building is the new Building Hope center, and the final building is a duplex that houses two staff members.
The Building Hope center has a fitness area, directors' offices and fully functioning classrooms, Reynolds said.
"We usually have, on average, about 15 women at a time. It’s nice to able to give them some spaces to spread out and give them a center to workout in," Reynolds said.
Director of Fundraising and Outreach Samantha Melville said they also hope to use the Building Hope center to help launch a new day program in the fall of 2022.
"This program will be for women who maybe have a full-time or part-time job, custody of children or life circumstances where they can't commit to a full year of our program," Melville said. "It will be condensed into 8-week increments.”
Melville said the ministry needed the Building Hope center because it keeps outgrowing its properties, and she and others wanted a place they could grow into.
"Two years of fundraising and dreaming big, this Building Hope center is complete," Melville said.
Graciously Broken raised around $125,000 for the project. In addition to major discounts offered by local businesses and free labor provided to complete some of the construction, Melville estimates the amount of funds raised would total about $200,000 to $250,000.
"The name speaks for itself. To build hope we needed a space to do that with excellence and meet the need of our residents, their families and our staff," Melville said.