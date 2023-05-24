Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories on area high school graduates.
The Smith name at Gladewater High School carries a musical tone with it, and 2023 senior Matt Smith is carrying on that legacy.
Matt, who will graduate as his class valedictorian Friday — finishing his high school career with a 4.0 grade point average along with a 4.0 college dual-credit GPA (30 credit hours) — is a decorated member of the Gladewater band.
It's something that came naturally but was perfected through hard work for a young man who plans to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and father and eventually become a band director at the high school or college level.
Matt's dad is Gladewater band director Jeff Smith. The senior's grandfather, Mitchell Smith, was a longtime band director and teaches at Gladewater while serving as assistant band director.
Matt's interest in music started early thanks to a brother, Adam, who played piano.
"Before I started first grade, my brother was taking piano lessons, and we went to his recitals. I decided I wanted to learn to play the piano, and then I wanted to join the band in sixth grade," Matt said.
He's played piano for 12 years, and his main instrument in band is the euphonium, which he's played for seven years. But Matt's musical talent also includes a little guitar (two years) and some trombone (two years).
He has racked up 17 gold medals at regional and state solo ensemble band contests during his high school career, including six Class I Solo Euphonium gold medals, six Class I Solo Piano gold medals and five Class I Brass Ensemble gold medals.
Matt is Gladewater band president, a three-year all-state band member (grades 10-12), first chair of the all-state band (grade 12) and recipient of the UIL Gold Medallion for state level outstanding euphonium soloist (grade 11).
He's grown into his musical passion over the years, and said that is one of his favorite things about his band experience at Gladewater High School.
"I love seeing how people have grown. Band, or music, teaches you life lessons. Looking back to when we started in sixth grade and seeing where we are now, I see a lot of maturity in band members compared to others," Matt said.
That growth has come through a lot of hard work.
Matt arrives at school at 7:30 a.m. each morning and practices until 8:45 a.m. He returns for fourth-period band and plays for 45 minutes and typically plays for at least an hour on the weekends.
Matt also is a member of the East Texas Symphonic Band, and that group practices two hours each Sunday during the school year while also performing five concerts per year.
Honing his musical craft is comparable to the way an athlete prepares for competition.
"You can't just show up," Matt said. "You have to practice. Music teaches you respect. Music makes the mind disciplined."
Outside of band, Matt is also an avid community volunteer.
He's a founding member of a local community service group called Bear Necessities, as well as serving as a tutor and teacher's aide.
He's performed piano music for dementia patients at Greggton United Methodist Church, volunteered at the Gladewater Band Booster's fireworks stand, volunteered to work concession stands at football games and at the Gladewater Roundup Rodeo and worked with Gladewater ISD and local businesses to organize food and clothing drives.
Voted "Most Likely to Succeed" for the Gladewater Class of 2023, along with "Most Studious" and "Best Mathematician," Matt plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler after graduation and earn double majors in Music Education and Performance before moving on to either Stephen F. Austin State University or the University of North Texas to earn his master's degree.
With his high school days almost behind him, Matt is laser focused on the future — a practice he advises younger students to begin early.
"My advice would be to always look at how something will help you in the future," he said.
Matt's future will undoubtedly involve music, and if his path leads him back to Gladewater High School, he's fine with that.
"I think it would be cool to teach kids of some of the people I am in band with now," Matt said. "My dad has a few students now that he went to school with their parents."