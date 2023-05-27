Sunny to partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 27, 2023 @ 7:22 am
Gladewater High School graduation ceremony Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.
Keiley Steddum, left, and Alexander Stanley pose for a photo Friday during Gladewater High School's graduation.
Tra Sanders and his mother, Whitney Roy, pose for a photo Friday during Gladewater High School's graduation.
From left, Tyrone Maddox, Tristen Linwood and Kollin Lewis pose for a photo Friday during Gladewater High School's graduation.
From left, Gracie Delain George, Aminah Synise Gordon, A'Daja Janese Gregory and Anastasia Goodman pose for a photo Friday during Gladewater High School's graduation.
Gladewater High School held its graduation ceremony Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.
Matthew Calloway Smith is the valedictorian, and Sarah Danielle Walbridge is the salutatorian.