It was a Pirate party Thursday night as Pine Tree High School held its commencement ceremony for graduating seniors.
Valedictorian Grant Beakley and salutatorian Asyiah Bray were among 321 Pine Tree seniors who collected their diplomas under the lights at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
Pine Tree’s ceremony means the graduation season in the Longview area is almost at an end with a trio of commencements scheduled Friday evening.
Spring Hill High School’s ceremony is set at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University, while Hallsville High School seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium and Gladewater High School will hold its ceremony also at 8 p.m. at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.