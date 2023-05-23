Some people might see having autism as a hindrance, but Marcos Hernandez De La Mora disagrees.
"I don't see it as a weakness...I feel like I'm special," he said.
De la Mora is a 19-year-old senior at Pine Tree High School and is set to graduate May 25. He's been attending the district since he was in fifth grade, when his family made the move to the United State from Jalisco, Mexico.
At the time, De La Mora was roughly 11 years old and the only home he knew was his hometown of Guadalajara, he said. When his parents, Pilar and Rafael De La Mora, told him he and his siblings Mariana and Mauricio would be moving to the U.S., he didn't want to go.
"I didn’t want to go because I have (my) whole family over there, I lived there, I was raised there, I was born there so I didn’t want to go," he said. "But then out of nowhere I got really excited, I really wanted to go to (the) United States so we went."
His family said their goodbyes to relatives. De La Mora's cousins, who he said he's particularly close with, cried as the family made their departure.
"We were sad too, we wanted to go back to Mexico," he admitted.
The family made the journey by car- driving for two days before arriving, he said. The first two years in the country, De La Mora ended up resenting the move. He missed his family and wanted to go back home, he said.
Prior to the move, he didn't know English and didn't want to learn it either. He didn't think there was any point in learning a new language if he lived in Mexico, he said.
"But then we came to (the) United States and I had to learn English," he said with a laugh.
Between his mother, who already knew English as a Mexican-American, bilingual teachers at Pine Tree, friends who helped him out and watching movies, De La Mora quickly learned the language without difficulty, he said.
The more time he spent in the U.S. the more he found things he enjoyed about it. The teachers, the resources, the opportunities - everything in the country started to appeal more than what Mexico offered. That's not to say he doesn't still maintain a fierce love for his country, as the family makes regular trips to Mexico in the summer to see relatives, he said.
A particular love of De La Mora's has been being active in sports, he said. As a freshman he participated in swimming and was interested in continuing until the COVID-19 pandemic caused the extracurricular activity to be cancelled, he said. Sophomore year, he played soccer which he enjoyed but ultimately dropped in favor of trying cross country and track, he said.
His junior and senior years have been spent dedicated to running in both cross country and track and his efforts have paid off with numerous placements in events, he said.
He previously worked for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. De La Mora was assigned the jobs by the Texas Workforce Commission, which he said helps people with disabilities find jobs.
De La Mora was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, he said. He didn't know he had a disability until his family's move and said he always felt like a normal kid. He wasn't angry or confused when he found out, if anything, it made a lot of things in his life make sense, he said.
One of the ways autism has affected him is through socializing, he said.
"The way I speak and when people ask me questions or when they try to talk to me, my brain kind of takes a little bit too long to translate it, sometimes it don’t translate it very good," he said.
Some things take him longer to process and if he's anxious or nervous it can be hard for him to get the words he wants out of his mouth, he said.
Despite the difficulties, he doesn't see anything wrong with having autism. He said his mother has explained to him that very intelligent people sometimes have autism, so in his eyes, he's not bothered.
"I don't feel any different," De La Mora said.
With graduation just around the corner, De La Mora said he plans to celebrate with a party that he and a friend are planning. They're debating if it should be a pool party or have inflatable obstacle courses, he said. While he's going to miss high school, he's excited to graduate and the new experiences that come with it, he said.
After graduation, De La Mora plans to attend Kilgore College for two years to get his basics. He's been accepted to the University of Texas at Tyler and LeTourneau University and is currently debating which he'd like to attend after Kilgore, he said.
He's unsure of what he wants to pursue as a career and said he'll likely plan it throughout the years as he continues his education.