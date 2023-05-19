U.S. Sen. Tim Scott formally entered the race for president Friday, filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring that he was beginning a White House campaign.
The Republican formed an exploratory presidential committee last month. He is expected to publicly announce his candidacy Monday at an event in North Charleston.
The incumbent senator, a longtime conservative favorite in South Carolina, enters the GOP presidential primary as an underdog.
Polls show a large swath of the Republican Party still supports former President Donald Trump, who entered the race last year. Other potential candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have also drawn more early support from GOP voters.
Scott also won’t be the only South Carolina politician in the race: The state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, is also running after becoming a candidate in February.
The senator’s supporters have touted Scott’s profile as a Southern Black Republican and optimistic message as selling points of a campaign, arguing that he represents the party’s best chance to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in next year’s general election.
Scott’s campaign earlier Friday placed a multimillion-dollar TV ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire, an official familiar with the plans confirmed to The State, set to run through August. The senator has roughly $22 million on hand to start his campaign.