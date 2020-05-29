- Editor’s note: Students designated * are honor graduates.
- Emily Leach *
- Mark Mitchell *
- Anna Peterman *
- Chloey Story *
- Geoffrey Trauger *
- Caroline Walls *
Christian Heritage Classical School graduates
Kristen Barton
