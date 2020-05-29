Harmony High School seniors
  • Honor graduates are noted with *

Neil Aga

Sarah Allen

Nicholas Anderson

Alexander Barton

  • Kasity Berry*

Chloe Billingsley

  • Jake Byrd*

McKayla Caldwell

Cassandra Castillo

Danya Castillo

Brody Chatham

  • Kaylee Clemens*
  • Gracie Clemens*

Dusti Click

  • Jesse Cox*

Jacob Crippen

  • Kaleb Dabreu*
  • Jenna Dacus*

Aleah Daily

  • Dacey Dawson*
  • Andrew Dietrich*

Allen DuPuy

  • Isaac Edwards*

Bradley Elmore

Alanis Faulkner

Surrie Fenlaw

Eden Garrison

Gage Goddard

Juston Gregory

Trenton Hart

  • Kylynn Henson*
  • Devon Jetton*

Kyle Jones

Eric Lopez

Cole Mayhan

Colin McGrew

  • Hunter McNeel*
  • Brandon McNeil*
  • Rian Moore*

Colton Morris

  • Seth Parks*
  • Blayze Phillips*
  • Jacob Phillips*

Samuel Ross

  • Macey Russell*

Matthew Scott

  • Shane Sewell*

Tyler Sherwood

Tanner Shipp

  • Trinity Shipp*

Trey Theriot

  • Aaron Thomas*

Danyelle Thompson

  • Sydney Thompson*

Justin Thornbrugh

Bethany Walsh

Spencer Watkins

Hunter Weaver

Katelyn Welborn

Heather White

Azlee Whiteside

Raylee Willie*