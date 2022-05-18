Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
In the middle of one family tragedy after another, Hallsville High School senior Carter Rogas stayed the course.
Rogas, 18, the son of Craig and Julie Rogas, will graduate on May 27 and plans to attend Kilgore College on a football scholarship. He played football all four years of high school, and participated in other sports as well — activities that helped him deal with his mother’s illness and his sister’s recovery from a serious wreck.
“Sports really helped me cope with it, and praying helped a lot,” Carter said. “I just knew that if I was doing good in sports, it made (my family) happy.”
Carter’s mother, Julie Rogas, was diagnosed with advanced melanoma in 2018.
Then, in 2020, the Rogases' daughter, Macy, was involved in a near-fatal wreck in the Dallas area. Later, Julie had a heart issue that required her to have a procedure.
“He was amazing,” Julie said of her son and how he has behaved through all the challenges their family has faced.
Still, her illness weighed heavily on her son.
“He knew about the cancer and the heart problem — you could just see he didn’t want to go anywhere ...” Julie said. “I think it was very scary to him, of just having that possibility of something happening to me. “
Julie ended up needing to stay in an apartment in Dallas while her daughter was hospitalized following the wreck. The Rogas children are close, Julie said, with a sweet relationship.
“It was very hard for him when he knew that she almost lost her life,” Julie said, and it was hard for him to see her in the hospital.
“I wasn’t able to come home, which meant he was going to be there all by himself quite a bit,” Julie said expressing thanks for friends who brought him food and gift cards to provide meals.
“And he just went on with what he needed to do,” she said, including attending football practice and all the workouts. He cleaned the house and learned to do laundry, Julie added.
“He could have done a lot of other things, and he didn’t. He faced adversity ... head-on and just kept doing what he knew he was supposed to do,” she said.
Carter said he had a good support system while all of this was happening — his coaches at school, teachers, the whole school really. They pushed him through the difficult times, helping him along the way.
“That was like 95% of all that. That’s really what kept me going,” Carter said.
He said these experiences have taught him lessons he’ll take with him throughout life including to “be strong and never give up.”
“I think sports really helped me out, to distract me from everything that was going on. God just helped me….,” Carter said.