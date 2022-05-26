Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
KILGORE — Alex Chavez has the physical tools to make football coaches take notice, and they did.
Chavez, who will graduate Friday from Kilgore High School, terrorized opposing quarterbacks with a blend of size (6-3,225) and speed during his playing career and he’ll have the opportunity to continue his football career after signing a national letter-of-intent with Missouri Southern.
Kilgore head football coach Clint Fuller is obviously proud to see any player get a chance to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level, but Fuller said the athletic achievements of Chavez are only a small part of what makes the Kilgore senior special to the school and the community.
“He’s definitely got athletic talent,” Fuller said of Chavez. “But the reason he has achieved so much is his heart and work ethic on an off the field.”
On the field, there was never any doubt Chavez would succeed. He earned district Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after recording 45 tackles, seven sacks and eight tackles for losses during Kilgore’s 11-2 season.
Off the field, however, it has been a struggle for Chavez – something he was able to overcome thanks to the help of Fuller, his teammates and a Kilgore community that simply refused to let him fail.
“It was hard, but football helped me through it,” said Chavez, who also received an academic scholarship to Missouri Southern. “Football really kept me focused. The workouts kept my mind off of other things, and my friends were always hanging out with me, keeping me where I didn’t think too much about my situation.”
Chavez spent the first three years of high school with an unstable living situation. He lived with a sister a couple of times, friends other times and with his mother in a hotel for a period of time.
“Halfway through high school I was living in a house with my sister and four kids, and she had a fifth kid on the way. My mom had left to go live in Florida with my dad,” Chavez explained. “I also stayed with friends who took me in and gave me a place to stay. Then, my mom came back and asked me to move back in with her, and we lived in a hotel for some time. Eventually we moved back into another house, and then I moved back in with my sister.”
Fuller was hired as Kilgore’s football coach in May of 2021, and things took an upswing for Chavez in July.
“Last summer coach fuller became the head coach. He found out about my situation and asked if I wanted to move in with him and his family,” Chavez said. “They are amazing. I just can’t thank them enough.”
Fuller says the same about Chavez.
“He still has a relationship with his mom. He sees her on a regular bases. She’s still part of his life, but he’s also become a huge part of our family,” Fuller said. “He’s an older brother to my son and daughter, who look up to him and love him as if he were their brother. He loves them, takes care of them, invests in them and loves to spend time with them. He has really been a mentor to them, and I appreciate his actions and the way he carries himself in our family and in the community.”
Chavez mentioned Kilgore athletic director Mike Wood and the entire coaching staff, principal April Cox, English teacher Misty Lewis and her husband, teacher Alice Cocker, counselors Jennifer Hattaway and Courtney Clements, high-stepper director Sara Nash, retired coach Doug Duke and community leader Travis Martin as some of the others who have helped him stay on track during his high school career.
He said he would like to earn a business degree in college and use that degree to help him realize his dream of utilizing his artistic talents by opening several tattoo shops – after some time in the National Football League if he is fortunate enough to extend his playing career after college.
Chavez said he also plans to give back to the community like the Kilgore community poured into him the last four years.
“Down the road, I would like to open a place for kids who are in the situation I as in. …just something to help them out,” he said.
Fuller isn’t surprised.
“He’s a good person. He’s got the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met. He cares for people. He’s empathetic toward others, and he puts others before himself.”
To that end, Chavez said he would tell any child or student in his situation to keep looking ahead, even in the bad times.
“Just don’t stop. Don’t give up,” he said. “No matter what you’re going through, there is always good out there. You might have to go through the bad to get to the good, but keep on going.”