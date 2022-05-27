New Diana High School seniors walked the stage Thursday evening at New Diana Eagle Stadium, signaling the end of their high school career.
After Superintendent Carl Key welcomed the crowd, Kaden Sims led the invocation, followed by Bryan Roberts and Sarah Yount leading the U.S. and Texas pledges. Ani’Yah Bell and Kateri’ya Arthur then presented the class history to those in attendance. Salutatorian Rylee Camp addressed the crowd, followed by valedictorian Liann James.
Together, the New Diana Class of 2022 earned more than $1.6 million in scholarships.