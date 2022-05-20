Fifteen Trinity School of Texas seniors walked the stage Friday evening, closing the book on their high school career.
After an invocation led by the Rev. Bill Carroll and musical tribute by Clint McMullen, valedictorian Lauren Lenhart and salutatorian Macy Cobb addressed their classmates. Nishil Patel, a 2006 Trinity alumnus, also spoke during the commencement.
Every member of the 2022 class was accepted to a four-year university, and together, earned more than $7 million in scholarships, according to the school.