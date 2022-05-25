Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
Pine Tree High School senior Joseph Cordova has some advice: “Take the risk. Go for it; always go for it.”
Cordova, who has attended Pine Tree ISD since preschool, will graduate Thursday evening with his classmates. He said he has enjoyed his time in the district, but he is eager to start his next chapter.
The senior said he will be the first person in his family to attend college, and he will soon be a student at the University of Notre Dame on a full scholarship.
"Notre Dame really spoke out to me because I know that I cared more about how people viewed me for my kindness and not just for being good at whatever I was," he said.
Cordova is ranked 10th in his class. He said his parents worked hard, and he wanted to do well to show them that their perseverance made a difference.
"It was just something I always wanted for my family," he said. "My dream was always to attend a very, very good school but not make my parents pay. But mostly, to just let them know that their hard work and effort was there. It mattered."
Cordova is a scholar through QuestBridge, a nonprofit that helps students match with colleges . He also utilized the Upward Bound program and said he is thankful for the help he received.
"They are a first-generation program that helps low-income students, and they offer them a bunch of resources to help them just succeed and also find the success and help that they need," he said.
Cordova's university plans will focus on mechanical engineering and pre-med dentistry.
Throughout the years, Cordova said he had to overcome a feeling like he didn't fit in.
"I remember I spoke to my dad one time, and he was like, 'You're different. So you're supposed to not be understood,' so that kind of motivated me, pushed me," he said. "And I know that I wasn't the only one that actually felt that I was left out."
Cordova began reaching out and making friends with many of his classmates.
"Everyone just kind of recognized me for who I am," he said.
Cordova said he views everything as a learning experience.
"There's always something to get out of it," Cordova said. "I know that whenever there's something that bothers me that I want to get better at, I attack it."
He said he's grateful for the opportunities he's had through the district and hopes to return to East Texas one day after he finishes college. He said when he returns, he wants to give back to the community that helped him.
"I'll really miss school," he said. "I'll really miss Pine Tree, for sure."