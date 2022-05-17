Editor’s note: This is the first of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
When Spring Hill High School senior Abigail Cook walks the stage Friday evening it will be in large part because she knew her father would have wanted her to succeed.
Cook was a sophomore when she lost her dad, and it made school difficult for her.
"Losing my dad was the hardest thing," she said. "Struggling to keep up with my grades, it kind of affected that a lot my sophomore year."
Nevertheless, Cook persisted. She said remembering her father and the plans he had for her helped.
"In my head, I knew that he would want me to graduate and succeed, so I just kept telling myself that he would want you to be happy and do what you love, and that's what kept me going," she said.
Cook said high school has been a crazy ride, and she is thankful for the support she received throughout the four years.
"It went by so fast. With all my teachers and everybody wanting me to succeed in life, it's just made me really want to get it done," Cook said.
As a freshman and sophomore, she was a part of the school band.
"It was very fun, I loved it so much. It was pretty much like a whole family. We loved everybody the same way," she said. "It was an amazing experience to be in band. A lot of love and support."
Cook said as she moves on past high school she will miss the people most.
"Seeing a lot of my friends and people that I know, and I can tell in the future they're going to be something great," she said. "I'm definitely going to miss my teachers, because there are a select few that I love so much. They've almost become family. They are what really drove me to just want to graduate."
As graduation nears, Cook is looking forward to her plans for the near future and beyond.
"I want to go to Kilgore College and get my basics, and during that time period, I'm going to have a job so I can save money. Then I'm going to go to a college somewhere in Dallas for my degree in forensic science, which I will hopefully be a forensic pathologist," she said. "At first I wanted to be a cosmetologist, and then that changed to anything in the medical field. And then I narrowed it down to nursing, and then it kind of got deeper."
Cook said she likes to learn new things.
"I like a lot of things that are very hands-on," she said.
Cook said she hopes in the future, she'll own a house, make a steady income and maybe raise a family.
"I just want to settle down first before I do anything major," she said.
The people around Cook are proud of her strength.
"I am so proud of the woman Abigail has become. She is motivated and resilient despite the challenges she faced," Spring Hill Junior High School counselor Mandy Jameson said. "I wish her all the best in this new chapter of life."