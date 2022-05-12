High school graduation season is upon us, and the Longview News-Journal is rounding up information about all of our local planned commencements.
As area seniors prepare for this momentous milestone, check in with us for when and where our local high schools will be sending them on to the next phase of their lives.
We're starting our coverage here with a list of our local schools, when their graduation is schedule and where.
Longview-area high school graduations
|School
|Time
|Date
|Place
|Pittsburg High School
|Friday, May 20
|Christian Heritage Classical School
|11 a.m.
|Friday, May 20
|Alpine Church
|Spring Hill High School
|7 p.m.
|Friday, May 20
|Belcher Center
|Trinity School of Texas
|7 p.m.
|Friday, May 20
|Trinity Episcopal Church
|Longview High School
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 20
|Lobo Stadium
|Gilmer High School
|8 p.m.
|Friday, May 20
|Jeff Traylor Stadium
|St. Mary's Catholic School
|Saturday, May 21
|St. Mary's
|White Oak High School
|10 a.m.
|Saturday, May 21
|Belcher Center
|Sabine High School
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, May 21
|Belcher Center
|Pine Tree High School
|8 p.m.
|Thursday, May 26
|Henderson High School
|Thursday, May 26
|New Diana High School
|Thursday, May 26
|Ore City High School
|7 p.m.
|Thursday, May 26
|Mobberly Baptist Church
|Gladewater High School
|Friday, May 27
|Longview Christian School
|Friday, May 27
|Union Grove High School
|Friday, May 27
|West Rusk High School
|Friday, May 27
|Hallsville High School
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 27
|Kilgore High School
|8 p.m.
|Friday, May 27
|Harmony High School
|8 p.m.
|Friday, May 27