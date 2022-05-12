Longview graduation
2021 Salutatorian Emma Catherine Williams takes a selfie with her fellow graduates during May commencement at Longview High School.

High school graduation season is upon us, and the Longview News-Journal is rounding up information about all of our local planned commencements. 

As area seniors prepare for this momentous milestone, check in with us for when and where our local high schools will be sending them on to the next phase of their lives. 

We're starting our coverage here with a list of our local schools, when their graduation is schedule and where. 

Longview-area high school graduations

School Time Date Place
Pittsburg High School Friday, May 20
Christian Heritage Classical School 11 a.m. Friday, May 20 Alpine Church
Spring Hill High School 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 Belcher Center
Trinity School of Texas 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 Trinity Episcopal Church
Longview High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 Lobo Stadium
Gilmer High School 8 p.m. Friday, May 20 Jeff Traylor Stadium
St. Mary's Catholic School Saturday, May 21 St. Mary's
White Oak High School 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 Belcher Center
Sabine High School 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Belcher Center
Pine Tree High School 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26
Henderson High School Thursday, May 26
New Diana High School Thursday, May 26
Ore City High School 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26 Mobberly Baptist Church
Gladewater High School Friday, May 27
Longview Christian School Friday, May 27
Union Grove High School Friday, May 27
West Rusk High School Friday, May 27
Hallsville High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27
Kilgore High School 8 p.m. Friday, May 27
Harmony High School 8 p.m. Friday, May 27

