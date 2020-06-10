FILE - This Feb. 10, 2008 file photo shows Rihanna and Jay-Z accepting the award for best rap/sung collaboration for "Umbrella" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title, as well as having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest. The best rap/sung performance Grammy will now be called best melodic rap performance. The category was originally titled best rap/sung collaboration and was established at the 2002 Grammys for collaborations between rappers and R&B or pop singers. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)