The Longview Fire Department hopes to again receive federal grant funds to continue updating and replacing its specialized equipment.
If approved, the State Homeland Security Program grant will not exceed $88,000 for one year. The department applied for the grant through the East Texas Council of Governments.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the department received the grant last year and used it to replace its hazardous material and technical rescue trailers this year. Resupplying and replacing its cache of outdated equipment is part of a three-year process the department has undertaken, Steelman said.
The trailers that were purchased with this past year's grant are being re-outfitted with equipment they will be used to carry.
The grant would allow the department to continue with its third year of the plan, Steelman said, which involves purchasing specialized equipment for the department's Special Operations Team.
According to Steelman, the equipment is the type of resources that would be used in the case of threats to security, bombings or severe weather events. He used a 2020 bombing in Nashville as an example of the type of situation that could call for the specialized equipment.
Steelman also said the updated equipment would be beneficial in "high-risk, low-frequency" situations involving rescues from a structural collapse, high-angle or confined-space rescues or those involving water.
Steelman said that some of the equipment that needs replacing is 20 years old. Originally, the department got most of this type of equipment from 9/11 grants that were issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
"As time has gone on ... grant funding has dried up ..." Steelman said. "It (the grant) allows us this opportunity with little to no impact to the city's budget and be able to be response-ready and have the type of equipment to be able to do so."
The 14 counties serviced by ETCOG will also benefit from the department's acquisition of updated, specialized equipment. By having the equipment on hand, the Longview Fire Department will be able to share resources with fellow ETCOG counties, Steelman said.
The department will know if it was approved for the grant in a couple of months after the Homeland Security Advisory Council reviews its application, Steelman said.