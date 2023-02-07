The Spring Hill Lady Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the Tatum Eagles locked up another district championship this past week.
Freshman Gracie Gray (Spring Hill) and sophomore JaCorie Bradley (Tatum) are a big part of the reason for the success of the two programs, and for their efforts in games played Jan. 31-Feb. 4, Gray and Bradley have earned Longview News-Journal Player of the Week honors.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic
Spring Hill played just one game last week, but Gray came up big for the Lady Panthers in a win over Chapel Hill that clinched a postseason spot. The Lady Panther freshman had 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and block.
The Lady Panthers closed out the regular season at Gilmer on Tuesday.
Bradley had 20 points and eight rebounds against West Rusk and added 23 points and eight rebounds against Waskom to help secure the District 16-3A title for Tatum.
The Eagles, who start five sophomores at times or four sophomores and a freshman, visited Arp on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Sabine’s Loren Colquitt had nine points, 10 rebounds, one deflection and four steals against White Oak and added 19 points, 19 rebounds, a steal, a deflection and two charges taken against Gladewater.
Tatum’s Kamdyn Scott averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 steals and two assists and also had four blocks in two games. Teammate Aundrea Bradley averaged 16.2 points per game. She and Scott both had 18 points and 10 rebounds against Waskom. Scott had seven steals against West Rusk, and Bradley dished out seven assists against Waskom.
Canton’s Amari Welch scored 13 points to go along with six assists, five steals and five rebounds against Cumberland Academy and added 10 points, five steals and five rebounds against Brownsboro.
BOYS
Mount Pleasant’s Kelcey Morris averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals in two games last week, scoring a career-high 23 points against Texas High. Teammate Reggie Webster had a career-high 20 points against Pine Tree, and averaged 14 points, three rebounds and three steals in two games.
Harmony’s Justin Stalnaker had 26 points, 21 rebounds, two steals and two assists in Harmony’s only game of the week, a win over Winona.
Sabine’s Hudson McNatt scored 20 points in a loss at White Oak and came back with 23 points in a win over Gladewater.
Beckville’s Ja’Kelvin Smith had 29 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks – connecting on 78.6% of his shots – in two games. Teammate J’Koby Williams added 32 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Avinger’s Nathan McIntyre scored 21 points in a win over Union Hill and added 22 in a loss to Sulphur Bluff last week.
Evan Hodge of St. Mary’s scored 31 points in a 79-63 win over Regents, the third time this season he’s scored at least 30 points in a game. Hodge also added seven steals and six rebounds.
Jacksonville’s Karmelo Clayborne averaged 22 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals in wins over Bullard and Palestine.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant continued its unbeaten run (30-0) on the year and is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in the latest poll released by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Ranked 4A teams from East Texas include North Lamar (16), Van (18), Gilmer (23) and Canton. Winnsboro (9), Huntington (20), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (21) and Central Heights (25) are ranked in Class 3A, and Tenaha (4), Martin’s Mill (6), Chireno (8), LaPoyner (16) and Timpson (19) all landed in the 2A poll this week.
Top-ranked teams are San Antonio Clark in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, Nocona in 2A and Huckabay in Class A.
In the TAPPS poll, Tyler’s Grace Community is ranked No. 9 in the 5A/SPC 3A division.
BOYS
The Mount Pleasant boys are also 30-0 on the year, and the Tigers are No. 5 this week in the Class 5A poll. Lufkin is No. 14 in Class 5A, while Sulphur Springs (10), Jacksonville (16), Bullard (17), Chapel Hill (18) and Center (22) are all ranked in Class 4A.
Ranked 3A teams from East Texas are Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8), Central Heights (17), Diboll (19), Mineola (22) and Tatum (23), while the 2A list is loaded with ET squads – Martin’s Mill (6), Douglass (8), North Hopkins (9), Big Sandy (10), Timpson (11), Beckville (16), Frankston (20) and Grapeland (23).
Earning No. 1 spots this week are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
Brook Hill is ranked No. 7 in 4A, and Longview’s Trinity School of Texas is No. 8 in TAPPS 2A this week.