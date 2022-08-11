Greenside Beverage Co. and Cace's Kitchen have opened in downtown Longview.
Located at 102 N. Green St., Greenside is a new bar that serves natural wines and beer. At 104 N. Green St., Cace's Kitchen is inside the same building as Greenside and the same building where the original Johnny Cace's restaurant opened in 1949.
"It's been great," said Bessie Hudson, who owns Greenside with her husband, Hudson. "We've been really pleased and honored by all the support."
The store has a rotating list of beers on tap and wine available by the glass.
A grand opening event for Greenside will be held during the fall. Business hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m., when drinks by the glass are $1 off.
Cace's Kitchen opened Thursday but will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-6p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Greenside also features a retail section with a selection of wines available to take home.