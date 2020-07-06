The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday announced a fifth death in Smith County related to COVID-19 as officials in Gregg and Harrison counties reported 21 and 20 new cases, respectively.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said a 74-year-old man who lived in Tyler had died from the virus and that Smith County had added 77 confirmed cases of the coronavirus from the weekend. The county has now had 848 confirmed cases.
“Everyone has the responsibility to follow public health recommendations, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds and staying home if you have any symptoms of illness,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said in a statement.
Smith County's death toll does not include the death of 61-yearold Raul Rodriguez, a Smith County Jail inmate who had coronavirus and died in mid May. Rodriguez's address is listed as Flint on jail records. Positive inmate cases and deaths related to the virus are not included in the count by NET Health.
Gregg County public health officials on Monday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, which was just one more than in neighboring Harrison County.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday afternoon the county had administered 3,642 tests. Of those, 2,890 have been negative and 266 are pending. The county’s number of recoveries is unchanged at 145, and it has had 14 deaths related to the virus.
One opportunity for free walk-up testing remains this week in Longview. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in an afternoon update that 10 of the 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases in his county were at long-term care facilities, and he again urged people to take precautions.
“We are seeing significant community spread in addition to the long-term care facilities,” he said. “Please be extra vigilant in personal hygiene and use the facial covering to protect others.”
Free testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South.
If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms may include any of the following: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, loss of appetite, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.