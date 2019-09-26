The Gregg County Elections Office will demonstrate how to use new voting machines at several locations over the next two weeks.
Voters in Gregg County can stop by any of four demonstrations scheduled Tuesday at the Kilgore Community Center, Thursday at the Judson Community Center, Oct. 8 at Broughton Recreation Center and Oct. 10 at Greggton Community Center.
From 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., voters can get a quick demonstration of the new Verity Duo Voting system that the county purchased last month for $1.12 million. The machines will be used in the Nov. 5 state constitutional amendment elections.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said the demonstrations will be informal sand residents can drop by at their convenience.
A demo of the voting machine also is available during the office's normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays at the Gregg County Courthouse, Nealy said.
A video demonstration is available on the news-journal.com website by clicking on "Multimedia" and then "Videos" and scrolling down to the link.