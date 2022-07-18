Weeks after five people were shot at a trail ride in Smith county, Gregg County Commissioners have decided to start enforcing the application and permit process for mass gatherings within the county.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano on Monday told commissioners state law addressing mass gatherings has been on the books and that the change is his designation as the person who accepts mass gathering applications for the county.
"We have not had an application or permitting process. The statute has been law for years. We just hadn't done that in Gregg County," Cerliano said after the meeting.
Cerliano said the June 26 shooting in Smith County, recent mass gathering events in Gregg County's Pct. 3 and conversations he had with the adjoining counties' sheriffs led to the decision.
According to Cerliano, any person who wants to have a mass gathering will have to fill out an application that will be available on the county's website.
State documents show a mass gathering is defined as "any gathering that will occur for more than five continuous hours or for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., in the unincorporated area of the County when the event: attracts more than 2,500 people; or attracts more than 500 people if more than 51 percent of the attendees are expected to be under the age of 21 and alcohol is expected to be served; or when horse or greyhound racing occurs and more than 100 are expected to attend..."
The agenda item, listed as an acknowledgement, received pushback from Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo, who said it warranted a vote. He addressed Cerliano and County Attorney Robin O'Donoghue and asked if there is any reason it shouldn't be voted on. O'Donaghue said there wasn't anything on the item to vote on and that Primo could comment if he liked.
Primo said he would've voted against the measure if it were open to one. He later said he thinks the process is discriminatory against people of color and people under age 21.
"I found out this morning there was no vote on this item. There's a reason they didn't want to vote, and they did not want any discussion on it," Primo said later by phone.
Primo said among his reasons for disagreeing with the change is that residents could find themselves in legal trouble if they are unaware about the requirements to hold a mass gathering. He said violating the process is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 90 days in county jail or both.
Primo also mentioned the shooting of five people that occurred at a trail ride in Tyler last month. Officials reported they were called at 12:35 a.m. about multiple gunshot victims at the event organized by Unified Elite Riderzz from Marshall that was advertised as a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.
He said the event involved people of color and young people and that those groups would be discriminated against if law enforcement is in charge of approving/denying applications and permits.
"In my opinion, law enforcement would be predisposed to deny this application or permit," Primo said.
Primo said the application's listed types of gatherings are music/concert, horse/dog racing and other, which he called a broad category that doesn't specify what is meant by mass gathering. The application, he said, is unclear to try to entrap people.
According to Primo, Cerliano is not the best person to take over the permit applications because of the staffing situation in his office. Primo called the responsibility "the county judge's job."
County Judge Bill Stoudt said Primo doesn't understand that the measure is already state law and requires health and safety measures to protect the public at mass gatherings. He said Cerliano and his office are apt to accept the responsibility since it would require investigation and law enforcement resources, which Stoudt is not equipped to do.
Stoudt said while law enforcement would be in charge of accepting the applications and conducting investigations, the court would have final say in if a permit was granted. Most counties handle the process the same way, he said.
"This is about the health and wellbeing of the gathering," Stoudt said. "It's not about stopping people from having a mass gathering. It's about a state statute."